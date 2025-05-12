In the hours between the assault and the killing, Weston and others came back to the property armed with a knife and a hammer.
They yelled for Tongia to come out of the house. There was a fight in the street, during which Tongia was struck in the head by a member of the group who was armed with a hammer, before the group left.
Jenkin said the woman told police she was back inside the house when Tongia was struck with the hammer.
But when Tongia returned to the house, the Crown said he violently attacked the woman in the bedroom. Eventually, the fighting stopped, and the two had fallen asleep on the bed.
But Jenkin said the woman didn’t sleep - angry, she allegedly Facebook messaged Weston, saying “kill him” and “this n***** needs to go permanently”.
Jenkin said three minutes after the woman sent those messages, Weston and others left their address in downtown Wellington and headed to Karori.
The Crown says they don’t know exactly what happened in the bedroom, but Tongia was shot at close range.
Jenkin said the woman later made statements to police in which she said she’d slept through the night, unaware Tongia had been shot.
It was only in the morning, after returning from the kitchen with a glass of water, that she’d realised he was lying dead in bed, she said.
Police later received information from Facebook which contained messages that had previously been deleted from phones police seized. These included the messages the woman is alleged to have sent.
In the morning, before she discovered Tongia was dead, she’d stood in the kitchen and laughed about how stupid and ridiculous the night’s events had been.
The trial before Justice Paul Radich is expected to take about three weeks.
Catherine Hutton is an Open Justice reporter, based in Wellington. She has worked as a journalist for 20 years, including at the Waikato Times and RNZ. Most recently she was working as a media adviser at the Ministry of Justice.