A government proposal to allow Kaipara and Far North district councils to focus on fixing storm-damaged roads for the next three years has been dubbed “pragmatic” by Local Government NZ.

But a ratepayers and residents association says the proposal to allow Far North District Council to slash its statutory 10-year planning commitment to focus solely on storm-damaged infrastructure – mainly roads – would be at the detriment of other essential resources.

The Department of Internal Affairs [DIA] is proposing eight local authorities – including the Far North and Kaipara district councils – replace their 2024 long-term plans with three-year plans so they can focus on rebuilding and recovery following a long stretch of severe weather earlier this year.

LGNZ policy and advocacy director, Grace Hall, said allowing the councils to adopt a three-year plan was a pragmatic and practical approach.

The model was based on the successful three-year plan implemented by Kaikoura in the wake of the Hurunui/Kaikōura Earthquakes Recovery Act 2016, which demonstrated its effectiveness, she said.

“This temporary change is necessary due to the impacts of severe weather events that have put high pressures on council resources and caused uncertainty over infrastructure damage and recovery funding.

“By adopting a three-year plan, councils can make informed decisions for the medium-term, while also ensuring that activities like planning and community consultation continue to happen.”

The proposal is in response to Cyclone Gabrielle and other major weather events that hit Northland and other parts of the country earlier this year.

The DIA said affected councils – which also include Gisborne, and all councils within the Hawke’s Bay region - would be “struggling to obtain good information and make assumptions to make quality plans”.

“This is because the level of cyclone damage has created uncertainty about costs, funding, and the timing and extent of recovery work they need to do.”

The councils could plan all the way up to 10 years if they saw fit, the DIA said.

Far North Deputy Mayor, Kelly Stratford, has welcomed the move and said the focus of the council from 2024 to 2027 would be on roading. Kaipara District Council (KDC) has also indicated its focus would be on roads.

But Paihia Residents and Ratepayers Association spokeswoman, Jane Johnston, said the Far North had “other essential infrastructure they need to continue with not just roading”.

Paihia needed a new water supply and sewerage scheme, and had substandard community facilities and recreation grounds, she said.

Johnston said council staff had already been working on the long-term plan, to be notified for public submissions early next year, “so the assumption would be all those asset management plans and advice is already under way.”

“I don’t see why we should bin years of work to focus on roading.

“We’ve already got things they’re postponing. We’re always about 50 per cent behind.

“We have a diverse array of essential infrastructure challenges, not just slips and floods closing roads.”

Long-term plans set out the council’s priorities for the 10 years ahead.

They outline the services they will provide, the projects they will undertake, the cost of doing that work, and how it will be paid for.

FNDC corporate services group manager, Janice Smith, said there would be “no implications that arise from having a three-year plan rather than a 10-year plan”.

“Council is required to issue a new LTP every three years. The 2028-2038 plan will revert to being 10 years.

“While council has approval for a three-year plan, that will focus on roading issues, other infrastructure areas will also be included to ensure other community assets are not left behind.”

KDC sustainable growth and investment general manager, Sue Davidson, said the council had not yet received confirmation that the proposal would go ahead as consultation only closed on August 4.

However, it was likely the council would also focus on roads.

“We already know that the infrastructure which has suffered the most damage in our district is roading,” Davidson said.

“If the DIA confirms the option of a three-year plan is a go, staff will prepare a report for council to ... make a decision on it in a council meeting.”

