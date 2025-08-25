The condition is often mistaken for albinism, but birds have normal-coloured eyes, said kiwi recovery group lead, Emily King.
DoC doesn’t know the exact number of leucistic kiwi, but King said the white colour morph is uncommon.
White kiwi have also been found on Te Hauturu-o-To, Little Barrier Island and may exist in other places, said King.
The white bird was born more than 10 years ago, and his name means “prized” or “precious” in te reo.
Mapuna is the brother of another famous white kiwi named Manukura, who gained national attention for its rare colouring when it hatched in 2011, before it died in 2020.
Commenters on the post expressed their amazement at the sighting, as one said, “that’s like a unicorn”.
“A wild marshmallow,” said another.
The Bush Telegraph reported in 2023 that Mapuna was the last known white kiwi in captivity in New Zealand.