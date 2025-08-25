The kiwi has gone viral after a video of it strolling back to its burrow during daylight hours was posted on social media. Video / Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre

A rare kiwi with white feathers has been filmed strolling about Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre in the Wairarapa.

In the viral video, captured by one of the wildlife centre’s rangers during the morning feed round, the male kiwi named Mapuna is seen walking through the bush heading back to his burrow.

Rather than blending in with the foliage like a normal kiwi, Mapuna stands out as it struts across the bush.

The rare white kiwi's name Mapuna means “prized” or “precious” in te reo. Photo / Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre

The Department of Conservation (DoC) told the Herald the kiwi is leucistic, which causes birds to have a partial loss of skin pigmentation, resulting in its white feathers.