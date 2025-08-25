Advertisement
Rare white kiwi spotted returning to burrow in broad daylight

By
Journalist·NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The kiwi has gone viral after a video of it strolling back to its burrow during daylight hours was posted on social media. Video / Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre

A rare kiwi with white feathers has been filmed strolling about Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre in the Wairarapa.

In the viral video, captured by one of the wildlife centre’s rangers during the morning feed round, the male kiwi named Mapuna is seen walking through the bush heading back to his

