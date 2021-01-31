Rare weather: Three tropical cyclones tracking north of NZ

The next two months are peak season for tropical cyclones, says WeatherWatch.co.nz. Photo / Supplied

Three named tropical cyclones are tracking north of New Zealand today as the southwest Pacific enters peak storm season.

WeatherWatch says the triple cyclone placement is a rare event, although New Zealand is not directly affected because of a persistent high pressure ridge across most of the country this week.

The first, Cyclone Ana, hit Fiji yesterday and looks to be tracking out into open waters as of 8.30 this morning.

The severe Category 3 storm hammered Fiji with 140km/h gusts and heavy rain over the weekend, killing a 49-year-old man and leaving five others missing.

Cyclone Ana was named by the Fiji Met Service. Photo / Supplied

The missing include a 3-year-old boy, according to RNZ reports.

Tropical cyclones are categorised in strength from 1 to 5, with 5 being the most intense.

Ana is unlikely to directly impact New Zealand but the ex-cyclone later this week may bring rougher eastern coastal conditions.

A second storm, Cyclone Bina, is expected to bring more rain and wind to Fiji's main islands in the next 24 hours but should remain a category 1 system.

WeatherWatch says it is very rare for two tropical cyclones to affect one nation in two days.

The third, Cyclone Lucas, is in the Coral Sea moving eastwards towards Vanuatu and New Caledonia.

The category 2 storm is expected to reach New Caledonia's Loyalty Islands by Wednesday.

Forecasters say New Zealand is not directly affected by the three cyclones because of strong high pressure dominating the country in the first half of February.

But some showers and easterly winds may develop in northern New Zealand along with an increase in eastern swells, waves and rips.

Tropical cyclone season in the southwest Pacific officially starts in November and lasts until the end of April.

On average, at least one ex-tropical cyclone passes within 550km of New Zealand each year, says the MetService and national environmental science institute Niwa.

Significant rainfall, extreme winds, hazardous marine conditions and coastal damage are all possible leading up to and during these events.