Rare car stolen in Whangarei

The rare Nissan Skyline.

A rare Nissan Skyline racing car, valued at $60,000, has been stolen from a rural property in Whangarei.

Police said the burglary occurred at a rural address, west of Whangarei, sometime between September 1 and September 7.

The stolen vehicle is a 2.4 litre, blue 1986 Nissan Skyline GTSR, with the Australian registration plate 244LLL.

Only 700 of these Nissans were built and this is possibly the only one in New Zealand, police said.

The vehicle has white wheels, and the names Wendy Thomas and Lew Thomas written in black on the rear of the car.

It also has a roll cage, racing front seats and no rear seat.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.