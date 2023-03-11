Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Rare 1938 Diamond T Texaco tanker restored to former glory by Auckland enthusiast.

Jane Phare
By
7 mins to read
Steve Keys has spent more than four years restoring the 1938 Diamond T Texaco streamliner tanker. Photo / Alastair Ritchie

Steve Keys has spent more than four years restoring the 1938 Diamond T Texaco streamliner tanker. Photo / Alastair Ritchie

Jane Phare looks at the painstaking restoration of a rare Texaco gas tanker, once nothing more than a rusting hulk.

A mate of Steve Keys’ took one look at the decrepit remains of a beyond-help

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand