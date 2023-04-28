A car owned by a man reported missing by his family has been found at the scene of an unexplained death in North Canterbury. Video / George Heard

Police are asking witnesses to come forward with details about the last known movements of a man whose body was found inside a car.

Richard Leman was today confirmed by police as the man found dead in Rangiora last Monday, as earlier reported by the Herald.

Detective Inspector Joel Syme said a homicide inquiry into Leman’s death was continuing, with investigators concentrating on his last known movements and the movements of his vehicle in the days before it was found in Tyler St.

“Anyone who saw a 2000s-model white Nissan Fuga in the area in the week leading up to Monday 17 April is asked to get in touch with police,” he said.

Police also extended their sympathies to the family and friends of Leman.

Leman, 41, had been missing for more than a week, with multiple social media posts shared by his family seeking sightings and information.

On the evening of April 17, a car linked to him was found in a garage in Tyler St, with a man’s body inside.

On Thursday night, Leman’s sister Nicky Leman posted on Facebook confirming her brother was dead.

“The time has come, the Leman family now has official confirmation, that our much-loved Richard will not be coming home to us as we had hoped and prayed for,” she wrote.

“He has been taken away from us well before his time. We will never receive Richard’s bear hugs again. He will never see his children grow up or watch them play rugby or soccer again.”

Leman was a “proud and devoted father” of his three sons, aged 10 and younger. He was also an “adored son”, a “much-loved little brother” and a “doting uncle”, she said.

She asked anyone with information to contact police.

The family asked for donations in lieu of flowers to help with his funeral costs and to cover expenses, as he did not have insurance. Any excess funds would go directly to his three sons.

Police made door-to-door checks in Rangiora as part of the homicide investigation into Richard Leman's death. Photo / George Heard

Officers have now finished a scene examination of the property where Leman’s body was found.

On Thursday, more than 15 officers could be seen in the area, going from door to door and talking to residents.

A police spokesperson confirmed staff were “out canvassing in relation to the homicide inquiry”.

Syme said last week that police were conducting “extensive inquiries” to determine what led to Leman’s death, including his movements and that of the Nissan Fuga in the week leading up to April 17.

“We are committed to establishing what has occurred and locate those responsible for this man’s death.”

Richard Leman was last seen on April 11. Photo / Facebook

Last Thursday police raided a property in Andrew St, a short distance from where Leman’s body was discovered.

The owner of the property told the Herald he was yet to be contacted by police regarding the raid, but was aware police were at his home. He said his daughter lived there.

He last drove past the property last Tuesday and said it looked “like Fort Knox”.

Police raiding a Rangiora home after Leman's body was found several blocks away. Photo / George Heard

The woman’s mother told the Herald she had spoken to her daughter on Thursday morning. She said she was doing OK and was not involved in what had happened.

“No, she was friends with him, but no, definitely not.”

A neighbour said he saw a white van and two cars parked outside the woman’s house late on Monday night after Leman’s body was found.

By 6am the next day they were gone.

He said he had previously seen Leman at the property.

A couple living nearby said they had seen the white Nissan Fuga at the property on several occasions.

“I had seen it around here a few times, different times of night,” the man said.

Police searching a home in Andrew St, Rangiora, after finding Richard Leman's body in a car. Photo / George Heard.

A white car that Leman’s family and friends have shared widely on social media, and which they believe he was driving, was parked at the property where the body was found.

Before the discovery of his body, Leman’s sister Kim Leman Bennett posted on Facebook that he was last seen at a shopping centre in Rangiora at 8.20pm on April 11.

Armed police in Andrew St, Rangiora, as part of the homicide investigation. Photo / George Heard

Leman had been staying in the Sefton and Rangiora area.

“Police have been notified … We have grave concerns for his safety and mental health,” his sister posted.

“Someone out there must know something, we just need to know and want him home.”

Leman Bennett earlier declined to comment.

She said in her earlier post that Leman “may look rough and tough” but he was “a big baby at heart and a mummy’s boy”.

Police are seeking sightings of a white Nissan Fuga, similar to the one pictured, in relation to the death of Richard Leman. Photo / Supplied

The fact he had not called his mother in more than a week was concerning because he usually spoke to her every day.

“Our little brother has the kindest heart, loves his children, loves his family and would do anything to help others,” Leman Bennett said.

“We just want him home.”

Neighbours say Richard Leman was seen at the raided property on several occasions. Photo / George Heard

The house where the body was found is owned by Kāinga Ora and appears to be unoccupied.

It is unkempt and overgrown, with smashed windows and others boarded up.

A Tyler Street resident said the house was sold a couple of months ago.

A missing person poster shared widely on social media community pages by Richard Leman's family. Photo / Facebook

He said he had never seen the car before and the garage door was shut a day before the body was found.

Another resident who walks her dog past the house every day said a woman and a young boy were on the grass on the property on the Monday afternoon.

Another neighbour told the Herald that a young man spoke to his mother-in-law on Monday and asked if she knew anything about a stolen vehicle that was parked in the garage where the body was found. The garage door was shut at the time.

Just before midday on Tuesday last week, police were seen leaving a property across the road from where the body was found with hard drives that appeared to have come from CCTV cameras.