Richard Leman was last seen on April 11. Photo / Facebook

Richard Leman was last seen on April 11. Photo / Facebook

A car owned by a man reported missing by his family has been found at the scene of an unexplained death in North Canterbury.

Richard Leman, 41, has been missing for more than a week and multiple social media posts have been shared by his family seeking sightings and information.

This morning police confirmed they were investigating after a body was found at a residential property on Tyler St in Rangiora.

“Police were called to the Tyler Street address at 7.40pm yesterday,” said a spokesperson.

“The person’s death is currently being treated as unexplained and a scene guard was in place overnight.

“Tyler Street residents can expect to see a continued police presence today as officers conduct further inquiries.”

The Herald understands the body was found in the garage of the property.

Police would not yet be drawn on any further details.

A white car that Leman’s family and friends have shared widely on social media, that they believe he was driving, is parked at the property.

A white Nissan linked to missing man Richard Leman has been found at the scene of an unexplained death in Rangiora. Photo / George Heard

Leman’s sister Kim Leman Bennett posted on Facebook that he was last seen at a shopping centre in Rangiora at 8.20pm on April 11.

Two days ago she said there had been “no new sightings”.

Leman had been staying in the Sefton and Rangiora area.

“Police have been notified… We have grave concerns for his safety and mental health,” his sister posted.

“Someone out there must know something we just need to know and want him home.”

This morning Leman Bennett declined to comment.

A missing person poster shared widely on social media community pages by Richard Leman's family. Photo / Facebook

She said in her earlier post that Leman “may look rough and tough” but he was “a big baby at heart and a mummy’s boy”.

The fact he had not called his mother in more than a week was concerning because he usually spoke to her every day.

“Our little brother has the kindest heart, loves his children, loves his family and would do anything to help others,” Leman Bennett said.

“We just want him home.”

Police at the scene. Photo / George Heard

She then listed the details of his car - which is parked at the property police are focusing their investigation on today.

A Givealittle page had also been set up to help the Leman family with their search for their missing son, brother and dad.

“We couldn’t just sit and do nothing,” said his other sister Nicola Leman on the fundraising page.

“We have taken on the search and any and all information we are providing to the police, but as we all know the police are under-resourced.

“So we are following up on possible sightings from our social media posts, putting out flyers, and searching daily.

“We also need to cover his personal costs until he is found.”

People believed to be connected to the missing man at the scene today. Photo / George Heard

People believed to be relatives of Leman have been to the scene and were visibly upset.

The house at the centre of the investigation is owned by Kainga Ora and appears to be unoccupied.

It is unkempt and overgrown with smashed windows and others boarded up.

More soon.



