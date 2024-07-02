He said a peaceful negotiation between his team and farmers to release captive lions went downhill after information identifying the farmers was made public.

“These deals are made based on the breeders staying anonymous so when the public found out and started protesting against them, the deal was off,” Dorrington said.

When he returned home to New Zealand, his friends started receiving strange messages.

He said he believed lion breeders were behind fake social media accounts posing as Dorrington’s relatives, asking his friends questions about when he was flying in and to which airport in South Africa.

The ranger described them, in his view, as “scary” and “dangerous” people who were “very good at getting information”.

Dorrington said it blew over in about a month and when he was called to help with the second lion mission, he said yes.

“There was quite a bit of nerves around initially landing there by myself but I knew once I got on to the reserve and I got with my team, everything would be all right.”

He would not reveal further details about his team to protect their work.

Dorrington said at the trophy-hunting farm there were about 20 other lions they could not save due to not having enough resources. There were also spotted hyenas, a warthog, meerkat, monkey and baboon.

It was a “tense” and “unsettling” environment, and for many involved it was their first time seeing animals in those conditions.

James Dorrington rescued and relocated two lionesses.

“We didn’t know what we were going into but thankfully everything went smoothly.”

He said the hardest thing was knowing he could not help the other animals on the farm.

Zoologist Sinead Ellis was a volunteer involved in the mission and she said the lions seemed to know they were in a “good place” once they were in their new enclosure.

The conditions they found the lions in were “not as bad as she thought”.

The lions did not have any serious health problems despite having been kept in small cages.

But Ellis said they were not ideal with the two lions together in a small cage that was not regularly cleaned.

She said the lions did not have any health problems and were bred to look “plump” and “healthy” for trophy hunters.

Ellis was shocked to see a cub in the same cage as a monkey and a meerkat.

Canned hunting farms

Dorrington said lion cubs were torn away from their mothers in captivity at a couple of weeks old to be used in tourist petting areas, with their owners unaware this got the animals used to human interaction and made them easier to hunt for trophies later.

The lionesses were forced to breed quicker than the norm of one cub every two years and would often have cubs with Down syndrome or paralysis.

Dorrington said trophy hunting was most popular with American visitors to South Africa, where people would pay between $80,000 and $100,000 depending on the animal’s size, to shoot and pose with their kill.

After a lion was hunted, farmers illegally smuggled and sold parts of the animal’s body on a black market in Asia, where some people believed their bones had healing qualities.

From the Navy to the Savannah

After Dorrington finished up in the Royal New Zealand Navy in 2021, he wanted to find purpose again in his life and decided to fly to South Africa, where heworked with orphaned elephants.

He said he “fell in love with the work” after seeing how the animals responded to his help.

“It’s really weird. You can recognise they’re thankful for you, know who you are, and see you’re working to help them,” Dorrington said.

He said he studied nature building at The Nature College for three months to become a qualified ranger.

When James Dorrington first visited South Africa he worked with orphaned elephants.

He had to return home after his studies because his visa ran out. He was applying for a long-term working visa so he could stay in the country longer.

“It’s an issue that I see as much bigger than myself and it feels good doing something to help that.”

Back in New Zealand, Dorrington said he worked with Bay Conservation Alliance monitoring the native plant and bird species around the forests.

He said the work was “completely different” to South Africa and was “a lot more quiet and safe”.

Dorrington wanted to get back to South Africa as soon as possible and had set up a Givealittle page for his future wildlife conservation work.

Harriet Laughton is a multi-media journalist based in the Bay of Plenty



