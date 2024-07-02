Lions stuck in “filthy” cages on canned hunting farms, bred to be bought and shot by foreign trophy hunters. A black market of lion bones. Farmers overbreeding lionesses, which produce deformed, paralysed cubs. These are some of the heartbreaking tales a New Zealand ranger has from doing conservation work in South Africa, where there are about 8000 to 12,000 lions farmed in commercial facilities, compared with an estimated 3000 in the wild, according to World Animal Protection.
Being stalked by lion breeders has not dampened a Kiwi’s enthusiasm to save wildlife in South Africa.
Instead, Tauranga’s James Dorrington said he was itching to get back to continue trying to save the lives of vulnerable animal species including lions, elephants and rhinos.
The 28-year-old said he was part of a team of New Zealanders that saved two lions being kept in small, “filthy” cages with old food carcasses and piles of faeces on a canned hunting farm, breeding lions for trophy hunting. The group relocated the lions to a sanctuary in Zimbabwe.
But the previous rescue mission did not have such a happy ending, with Dorrington left afraid to return to the country after his social media was tracked down and people he believed had links to lion farming pressed his friends for information.
He said he believed lion breeders were behind fake social media accounts posing as Dorrington’s relatives, asking his friends questions about when he was flying in and to which airport in South Africa.
The ranger described them, in his view, as “scary” and “dangerous” people who were “very good at getting information”.
Dorrington said it blew over in about a month and when he was called to help with the second lion mission, he said yes.
“There was quite a bit of nerves around initially landing there by myself but I knew once I got on to the reserve and I got with my team, everything would be all right.”
He would not reveal further details about his team to protect their work.
Dorrington said at the trophy-hunting farm there were about 20 other lions they could not save due to not having enough resources. There were also spotted hyenas, a warthog, meerkat, monkey and baboon.
It was a “tense” and “unsettling” environment, and for many involved it was their first time seeing animals in those conditions.
“We didn’t know what we were going into but thankfully everything went smoothly.”
He said the hardest thing was knowing he could not help the other animals on the farm.
Zoologist Sinead Ellis was a volunteer involved in the mission and she said the lions seemed to know they were in a “good place” once they were in their new enclosure.
The conditions they found the lions in were “not as bad as she thought”.
But Ellis said they were not ideal with the two lions together in a small cage that was not regularly cleaned.
She said the lions did not have any health problems and were bred to look “plump” and “healthy” for trophy hunters.
Ellis was shocked to see a cub in the same cage as a monkey and a meerkat.
Canned hunting farms
Dorrington said lion cubs were torn away from their mothers in captivity at a couple of weeks old to be used in tourist petting areas, with their owners unaware this got the animals used to human interaction and made them easier to hunt for trophies later.
The lionesses were forced to breed quicker than the norm of one cub every two years and would often have cubs with Down syndrome or paralysis.
Dorrington said trophy hunting was most popular with American visitors to South Africa, where people would pay between $80,000 and $100,000 depending on the animal’s size, to shoot and pose with their kill.
After a lion was hunted, farmers illegally smuggled and sold parts of the animal’s body on a black market in Asia, where some people believed their bones had healing qualities.
From the Navy to the Savannah
After Dorrington finished up in the Royal New Zealand Navy in 2021, he wanted to find purpose again in his life and decided to fly to South Africa, where heworked with orphaned elephants.
He said he “fell in love with the work” after seeing how the animals responded to his help.
“It’s really weird. You can recognise they’re thankful for you, know who you are, and see you’re working to help them,” Dorrington said.
He said he studied nature building at The Nature College for three months to become a qualified ranger.