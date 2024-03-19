Police file management support officer Fatima Qadami at Frankton Mosque, Hamilton. Photo / New Zealand Police

This month billions of Muslims around the world are celebrating Ramadan. Waikato police staff member Fatima Qadami shares how she balances her work and cultural practice during the month.

Fatima Qadami is a Kiwi girl but her early years were a far cry from the typical New Zealand upbringing.

She was born in Al-Tash, a camp in Iraq for political prisoners mostly of Kurdish ethnicity, like Qadami’s parents.

Many of the thousands living inside the fenced and overpopulated camp had been there for 15 to 20 years.

They were divided into areas based on their tribal affiliations, with most living in simple homes made from mud-brick.

Qadami’s father would sell and trade yeast, flour or eggs at the local market while her mother would knit or sew items to pay for essentials such as food, medicine and baby formula.

“The political instability in the region and threat of violence made us fearful,” Qadami says.

“There was a lot of insecurity in the camp, violence, and we had to contend with water shortages and little to no electricity.

“We had little ways to survive; our only option was to leave and start fresh. To leave behind all the heartache and misery we endured and start our life again where we had the opportunity to live freely without persecution.”

In 2001, her family applied to the New Zealand Government as part of the refugee quota, were accepted and migrated, settling in Christchurch, where Qadami spent her school years.

After the 2011 earthquakes, her family moved north to Auckland before relocating to Hamilton.

“My family and I work, study, and have a normal Kiwi life – just like any other New Zealander. We are pretty proud to call New Zealand our home.”

Knowing the ill-treatment her parents and other family members had faced, Qadami studied law at Waikato University, graduating in 2021.

She joined the police in 2022, working as a file management support officer at the Hamilton Central police precinct.

“I have enjoyed my job and working with such a variety of people that reflects New Zealand’s diverse society.”

Qadami is also one of the founding members of the Ethnic Support Network in Waikato Police District.

The Hamilton police station. Photo / Alan Gibson

“Waikato Ethnic Support Network supports all ethnic staff across the district,” she says.

“The focus is to encourage diversity within the workplace and support new staff by ensuring a smooth integration and peer support for those who may need assistance with police language and offence codes etc.

“The aim is to foster an inclusive environment for all staff and ensure they are valued, while also helping to build relationships with the ethnic groups in the community.”

About balancing her cultural practices with work, Qadami says it can be difficult at times to explain certain things.

“I think as time passes my colleagues have begun to understand the reasons behind Ramadan and why I do what I do. Being able to pray and be given space in the station makes me feel respected.”

During Ramadan, she fasts from sunrise to sunset.

Traditionally, people who celebrate Ramadan break fasting with a date and water. Photo / 123rf

“I start my suhoor (breakfast) in the station and my iftar (breaking of fast) in the station. So, my colleagues get to see what that looks like.

“Traditionally we break it with a date and water, as has been the custom for hundreds of years... I have become very accustomed with the visible shock from everyone when I tell them that fasting during Ramadan means I also can’t have water!”

Qadami says it was important to her, to be able to bring her culture to work.

“I feel lucky that my culture is rich and alive, and that I can share with my colleagues. I love sharing my culture with anyone who is curious, especially since we live in such a technological world.

“Bringing my culture with me to work not only teaches my colleagues about valuing diversity, but it also makes me feel comfortable with who I am.”

