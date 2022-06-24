Ram raiders: Group arrested while fleeing raid on empty Auckland dairy

Eden Park Superette Ramraid - ram raiders find an empty store on entry. Video / Hayden Woodward

Police have arrested six youths after an early-morning ram raid attempt backfired spectacularly.

Shortly after 3am the group rammed a car – which was understood to be stolen – through the front of the Eden Park Superette on Auckland's Sandringham Rd.

What they didn't know was that the store was empty as it is undergoing renovations.

The group then left the scene in a second vehicle, which later crashed.

"Four youths entered the store and left in a second vehicle," a police spokesperson said. "It doesn't appear as though they have taken anything from the store.

"At about 3:15am the second vehicle was seen by staff travelling at speed on Dominion Rd.

"The vehicle was signalled to pull over, but failed to stop. No pursuit was initiated. A short time later staff came across the vehicle, which had crashed into a barrier at the intersection with George St."

Police said six youths then ran from the crashed car.

"Two were apprehended at the scene. The other four offenders were located around 20 minutes later a short distance away in Onslow Rd."

The Herald was told at the scene that the second car involved was also stolen.

The ram raiders quickly fled the dairy they had targeted after realising it was empty. Photo / Hayden Woodward

In late May, The Government announced a long-awaited scheme which was aimed to help shop owners currently being hit hard by ram raiders.

The recent spate of burglaries has involved vehicles being driven through storefronts, many involving young people.

Then Minister of Police, Poto Williams, said the support - which features $6 million from the Proceeds of Crime Fund - will see investment in a crime prevention programme to be managed by police which will include solutions such as installing bollards or other protection structures.

"We have heard the concerns of the small businesses being targeted by ram raids and other offending," Williams said.

"While there has been a significant reduction in youth offending over the past decade, there has also been a recent spike in ram raids and related offending which we urgently need to address for these business owners.

"This funding will enable Police to work closely with vulnerable small retailers to identify effective and practical solutions based on the particular features of each location.

"Police will also look at the range of crime and security risks each small retailer may face, and other options such as fog cannons, security alarms, or screens may be considered."

Police will establish and manage the programme of funding for small retailer crime prevention, with work beginning in Auckland and expanding if required.

The group crashed a second car shortly after the ill-fated ram raid and were apprehended by police. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"Alongside the obviously physical damage, ram raids can also have serious personal mental health and wellbeing impacts on business owners, their families, and staff and these measures help prevent that," Williams said.

It's likely to take a similar approach to the subsidised fog cannons rolled out to retail outlets two years ago.

Williams said Police would start to work with five retailers for the fund.

She expected over 500 retailers would apply and be eligible for the package support.

The package would allow for security measures such as fog canons, security screens and alarms.

"It's important as minister of police that I ensure police have the recourses and investment they need"

She said the fund was the most effective way to respond quickly to the ram raids.

"It takes a whole society approach to address these drivers of crime," she said.