Rainbow spies: NZ's Intelligence Community wins top LGBTTQI+ prize

Director-General of Security Rebecca Kitteridge accepting the top prize at this year's Rainbow Excellence Awards in Auckland on behalf of the New Zealand Intelligence Community. Photo / Supplied

Hollywood might have stereotyped spies as stale, pale, male womanisers - but that definitely doesn't ring true in Aotearoa.

The New Zealand Intelligence Community has just won the top prize at this year's Rainbow Excellence Awards.

The Westpac Supreme Award recognises the "journey" the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) and New Zealand Security Intelligence Services (NZSIS) have been on to create more diverse and inclusive work environments.

This has included structural changes initiated through the rainbow-led "Stand Out" committee, through to more symbolic gestures including the Alan Turing-named meeting room - after the famous gay British code-cracker - and even flying the rainbow flag high over HQ during Pride Week.

Director-General of Security Rebecca Kitteridge told the Herald, working with the GCSB, they started a couple of years ago in the knowledge they needed to better represent the diverse community they served.

This involved a three-year Diversity and Inclusion Strategy in 2017, which aimed to "bring us out of the shadows", Kitteridge said.

"There might be a stereotype of what a spy looks like, and maybe that is not a woman, a lesbian or a gay person, Pasifika - but we want to bust those myths and represent every part of our community.

"I can guarantee, we have spies of all rainbow colours."

Other initiatives included training around unconscious bias, different lived experiences and developing guidelines for when staff are transitioning.

Finn, a staff member at the NZSIS and who couldn't give his real name for security reasons, told the Herald as a gay man he was "really proud" of the organisation and the efforts it had made in those areas.

He was involved in setting up the Stand Out group, led by rainbow staff and supported management and human resources.

"It makes me feel like I can bring my whole self to work.

"My partner comes along to work events where other men might bring their wives - it is just all very comfortable and is a nice feeling."

Kitteridge said feedback from staff had been "incredibly positive".

"They're all keen as anybody to shake off the stereotype. We want to represent ourselves as a modern, 21st century organisation.

"I hope and expect there would be no reason anybody would not feel completely relaxed bringing their whole self to work."

The annual awards, held at Auckland's Hilton Hotel), bring together organisations striving to improve diversity and inclusion for all LGBTTQI+ people, and celebrate the progress and achievements.

LGBTTQI+ is an umbrella term that includes - but is not limited to - lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, takatāpui, queer, and intersex people.

NZ Rainbow Excellence Awards director Martin King said the Intelligence Community's focus on reflecting the country they sought to protect showed they were championing the journey towards achieving a diverse and inclusive culture.

"This speaks volumes not just about the New Zealand Intelligence Community's commitment to diversity and inclusion but it also positions New Zealand as one of the most progressive countries in the world.

"I am really excited about the momentum that has been built as a result of the 2020 Awards and the positive direction that New Zealand is headed in making our workplaces inclusive for all."

In celebration and to show support for the rainbow community, the Auckland Sky Tower will light up in rainbow colours tonight.

The 2020 New Zealand Rainbow Excellence Awards category winners:

• Westpac Supreme Award: Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) and New Zealand Security Intelligence Services (NZSIS).

• The SKYCITY Community and Advocacy Award: Auckland Council.

• The Simpson Grierson Impact Award: Kathmandu Ltd.

• The Partners Life Emerging Award: Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) and New Zealand Security Intelligence Services (NZSIS).

• The Newmarket Business Association Executive Leadership Award: Air Marshal Kevin R. Short, Chief of Defence Force, New Zealand Defence Force.

• The Chorus Ambassadorship Award: Marcel Goulding, ASB Bank.

• The Grant Thornton Innovation Award: Auckland Council.

• The Purple Sherbet Representation in Marketing Award: ASB Bank.

• The Rainbow Tick Training and Development Award: Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) and New Zealand Security Intelligence Services (NZSIS).

• The Rainbow Tick Non-Commercial Sector Award: Auckland Council.

• The Westpac SME Rainbow Inclusivity Award: Te Kawa Mataaho, Public Services Commission.