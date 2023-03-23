Immigration Minister Michael Wood. Photo / NZME

By Katie Scotcher of RNZ

A coalition of rainbow community groups are taking Immigration Minister Michael Wood to court over a decision to allow a controversial anti-transgender activist into the country.

Immigration looked into the visa-waiver status of British anti-transgender activist, Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull - also known as Posie Parker - after neo-Nazi groups attended her events in Australia.

Keen-Minshull is holding rallies in Auckland and Wellington this weekend, after the Government decided she did not meet the threshold to be classed an excluded person.

Gender Minorities Aotearoa, InsideOUT Kōaro, and Auckland Pride filed for a judicial review in the High Court.



