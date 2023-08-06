A person on a scooter narrowly missing a collision with a suburban commuter train at a rail level crossing in Wellington.

New statistics revealed by KiwiRail show a significant increase in collisions and near misses with trains in the last year, with 10 people dying.

In the year to June 30, 40 vehicles or individuals collided with trains on the national rail network, with 305 near misses.

There were 11 crashes and 192 near misses at public level crossings. Since a low of 150 in 2021, near misses at level crossings have steadily grown.

All collisions at level crossings and 77 per cent of near misses occurred at crossings with active protection.

An average freight train weighs more than 1000 tonnes and cannot swerve to avoid a person or vehicle or stop quickly, said KiwiRail chief executive Peter Reidy, which makes them very dangerous.

“It’s very worrying to see near misses at level crossings continue to rise. One second more and a near miss could be a collision, resulting in serious injury or death. People just can’t afford to take that risk,” Reidy said.

“It’s also deeply troubling to see that all of the collisions and close to 80 per cent of near misses at level crossings were at crossings that already have flashing lights, bells or barrier arms.”

For their Rail Safety Week campaign this year, which begins today, Reidy said they are focusing on “simple behaviour that will keep people safe”.

This includes “taking a proper look in either direction, a ‘steely stare’ and not just a fleeting glance when you approach a level crossing”, according to Reidy.

Megan Drayton, TrackSAFE NZ foundation manager, said that while this year’s Rail Safety Week advertising had a lighter tone, the message was serious.

“This is about saving people’s lives,” Drayton said.

“The increasing number of near misses at level crossings, and the fact that a greater proportion of collisions are at level crossings that already have active protection, is a real cause for concern.

“It shows us that some motorists and pedestrians are either still being complacent or are taking unnecessary risks.”

Drayton said people are more inclined to do the right thing while they are being watched, according to behavioural science.

“This is why we are introducing a new role model for this year’s Rail Safety Week,” Drayton, introducing their new mascot, Steely Stan.

“Steely Stan will demonstrate the correct behaviour around crossings, and then keep a ‘helpful’ eye on everyone. He’s promoting a simple message: ‘Steely Stare. Steely Stare. All clear’,” Drayton said.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.