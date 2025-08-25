NZ Herald Afternoon Update | Loafers Lodge murder trial begins in Wellington, man dies after sand dune collapse, and Luxon happy to delay police recruitment.

Raglan fisherman missing after falling into sea at Papanui Point, rescue efforts continue

A frantic search is under way after a fisherman was seen falling into the sea at a popular Raglan fishing spot this morning.

Police are leading the search for a person who fell into the water at Papanui Point about 9.45am, a police spokesperson said.

Search and Rescue, Coastguard, Raglan Surf Life Saving and St John are supporting the search.

The person has not yet been located, and the search is ongoing.