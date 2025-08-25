Raglan fisherman missing after falling into sea at Papanui Point, rescue efforts continue
By Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
Quick Read
Save
A frantic search is under way after a fisherman was seen falling into the sea at a popular Raglan fishing spot this morning.
Police are leading the search for a person who fell into the water at Papanui Point about 9.45am, a police spokesperson said.
Search and Rescue,
Coastguard, Raglan Surf Life Saving and St John are supporting the search.
The person has not yet been located, and the search is ongoing.