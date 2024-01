A magnitude 7.6 earthquake has hit Japan, State Highway 25 is closed following a serious crash and New Zealand dairy exporters now have duty-free access to the Chinese market. Video / Newstalk ZB / AP / Getty / NZ Herald

Armed police have arrested a 47-year-old man allegedly behind a firearms incident in Raglan.

The Waikato Armed Offenders Squad arrested him in Pōkeno “without issue” after yesterday’s incident, Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson said.

The incident happened at Manu Bay in Raglan.

He will appear in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow on firearm-related charges, Wilson said.

She said police were unable to comment further while the case was before the court.