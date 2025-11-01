The Raglan Search & Rescue squad was also made aware of the emergency.
Raglan surf lifeguards responded in an Inflatable Rescue Boat and Rescue Water Craft alongside the Coastguard.
All four people were successfully removed from the water and returned to shore safely.
The people were then handed over to ambulance crews to be assessed, Surf Life Saving New Zealand said.
Hato Hone St John told the Herald they responded with one ambulance.
Two people in moderate condition and two in minor condition were assessed and treated at the scene.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.