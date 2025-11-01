Four boaties were rescued from a sinking vessel on the Raglan Bar. Photo / Getty Images

Four boaties were rescued from a sinking vessel on the Raglan Bar after issuing an urgent mayday call.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand said crews successfully responded to the incident this morning, and everyone on board was plucked to safety.

Coastguard said they received the mayday call just after 10am for a capsized vessel with four people on board, on the north side of the Raglan bar.

Surf Life Saving Communications then immediately alerted surf lifeguards in Raglan via radio.