Rage rooms offer the chance to vent without the mess

Melissa Nightingale
By
4 mins to read
Lloyd Bombell smashes a plate in the Smash Room at Upper Hutt. Photo / Mark Mitchell

You’ve had a hard week at work. You fling a plate at the wall, it shatters everywhere. Next goes a bottle. The TV screen soon follows - you whack it repeatedly with a crowbar.

It

