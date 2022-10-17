Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Raewyn Peart: My story as told to Elisabeth Easther

By
10 mins to read
Raewyn Peart has a passion for the Hauraki Gulf. Photo / Alex Burton

Raewyn Peart has a passion for the Hauraki Gulf. Photo / Alex Burton

MYSTORY

Raewyn Peart MNZM is a sailor, an author and an environmental lawyer. As policy director for the Environmental Defence Society, Peart is also a passionate advocate for ocean conservation.

During the depression, my father's family

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand