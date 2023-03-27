The Raetihi Gutbuster is looking to come back with more local involvement in 2023. Photo / Stuart Munro

After a year’s hiatus, the Raetihi Gutbuster is making a return with new events in the hope of attracting more local involvement.

The event is being put on by the Raetihi Promotions Charitable Trust and will be held on April 22, instead of over Easter weekend like in previous years.

This year’s event will include the traditional 50-kilometre and 25km bike races along Raetihi-Pipiriki Rd, with a half-marathon and 5km run/walk being added.

Event co-ordinator Cathy Rogers said the new events were added at the request of previous competitors and with the hope of increasing local involvement in the event.

“The 5km event seems to be a very popular event elsewhere, and by adding that one, I hoped that we would get more local participation. That is something we have lacked previously,” she said.

The streets of Raetihi will play host to the race, and she said it would be perfect for those who wanted to get their children involved.

“We’ve had an excellent response from local schools around here, so that’s a really positive outcome already.”

The half-marathon was added to replace the previous 18km run/walk/bike because it was a more common distance for a race and would make the event simpler and more accessible.

It will see runners leave Raetihi and complete a 10.5km route along Raetihi-Pipirki Rd and Waipuna Rd before turning around and heading back to town.

Having only runners and cyclists on the public road, which will remain open during the event, would make it easier for organisers and safety officials as well.

“And sometimes it’s good to change things - have a little bit of difference,” Rogers said.

The Gutbuster gets its name from the steep inclines along Raetihi-Pipriki Rd, especially punishing when riding from Pipiriki to Raetihi.

“The people that started it 12 years ago gave it that name because it was going to be quite challenging on the legs and the lungs, getting up some of those hills.”

The 50km race will start in Raetihi, with riders making their way down the road, turning around at Pipiriki and returning back along the road, while the 25km will start in Pipriki, with the cyclists being bussed there to ride back to Raetihi.

Registration for the event is already open and will close on the morning of the event, with every entrant receiving a goodie bag unique to the region.

Each competitor will take home a bag of local produce, including carrots, parsnips and potatoes.

“That’s what we’re famous for, so we give away a goodie bag of fresh local vegetables,” Rogers said.

Everyone who finishes their race will also receive a medal, with winners taking home prizes.

Rogers was hoping for a turnout of between 150 - 200 people.

“The last one was two years ago and we had 120 [participants], so I’m hoping for more than that.”

She said the day would be a great way to experience some heartland hospitality.

“Come and enjoy our stunning scenery, some challenging terrain, and just have a really awesome day in our awesome community.”

People can enter and find pricing information on the event’s website or its Facebook page.