Rachel MacGregor awarded $400,000 after being defamed by ex-Conservative Party leader Colin Craig

Rachel MacGregor. Photo / Claire Eastham-Farrelly, RNZ

Rachel MacGregor has been awarded $400,000 in damages by the High Court after she was defamed by her former employer, one-time Conservative Party leader Colin Craig.

The judgment is the latest chapter in a years-long legal saga over the fallout from the 2014 election campaign.

The case first went to court in 2019, with Craig suing his former press secretary and MacGregor counter-suing.

Justice Hinton found both parties defamed each other in certain respects - and that MacGregor had been sexually harassed by Craig.

More than two years later, Justice Hinton has ordered Craig to pay damages.

Craig withdrew his damages claim on the first day of the hearing.

More to come.