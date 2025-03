Wellington residents had an unpleasant wake-up call on Saturday via an earthquake. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Wellington residents had an unpleasant wake-up call on Saturday via an earthquake. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake has rattled the capital this morning.

GeoNet recorded the quake at 7.24am at a magnitude 4.3 and depth of 27km about 5km southwest of Wellington.

It has been categorised as a moderate earthquake.

“Quite the jolt in Welly,” said one resident.

“Quite a big earthquake in Wellington just now,” another said.