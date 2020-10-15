Queenstown's Deer Park Heights set to reopen next week

Queenstown's Deer Park Heights. Photo / Tracey Roxburgh

A famous Lord of the Rings site is set to reopen to the public for the first time in 11 years.

Queenstown's Deer Park heights will bring down its gates to visitors again on October 20.

A number of prominent Lord of the Rings scenes were shot on the site which sits between Lake Wakatipu and the Remarkables mountain range.

Owner and manager Mike Mee says the park aims to be an authentic high country experience.

The site has been in the Mee family since the 1960s and, until it shut in 2009, it was the area's only successful non-sporting attraction.

Mee said it was time to share the place with the public again as a scenic drive and animal encounter.

Mike Mee will reopen the Queenstown attraction to the public from Tuesday. Photo / Tracey Roxburgh

The new toll gates will start working from Tuesday morning.

He says there will be no buses or commercial activity allowed and numbers will be limited to avoid crowding.

The park will be open, year-round, in daylight hours.

Additional reporting from Otago Daily Times.