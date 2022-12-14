Family involved in Manukau Habour boating tragedy speak, major cutbacks on the way for Auckland and big wins in last night’s Lotto draw in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Scammers are continuing to target would-be Queenstown renters, leaving one man couch-surfing and more than $3000 out of pocket.

A few weeks ago Degan Viljoen was ready to move to Frankton for the summer, but when he turned up on move-in day, he found the room was occupied by someone else.

While house-hunting, he was told by property managers there were no leases under six months, so he turned to Facebook Marketplace.

There, he was in contact with a man who offered him a one-bedroom place.

Viljoen researched both the building and apparent landlord and says all the documents and communication seemed legitimate.

‘’He was patient … most scammers are in a rush, they keep asking you to send money,’’ Viljoen says.

The man offered a viewing and, living in Dunedin, Viljoen was set to ask a friend to inspect but got caught up in the end of the university year and forgot.

The day before move-in, the landlord stopped replying to messages and emails — and the building managers couldn’t help Viljoen when he arrived.

‘’The building and room number were all the same — it was definitely the right place.’’

Having paid both the bond and two months’ rent, having been offered a discount for advancement, he says he’s gutted.

He’s filed a police report and is waiting to see if the bank can recover his money.

Viljoen says the housing hunt’s a struggle, and even when an option comes up, ‘’you’re stuck just hoping it’s real’'.



