Police are today trying to identify the man and work out what happened.

“Police would like to speak to anyone who might have witnessed the incident,” a spokesman said.

A man was hit by a car and killed on State Highway 6 last night. Photo / NZME

Emergency services were called to the Kawarau River Bridge directly opposite the AJ Hackett Bungy. Photo / NZME

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who may have seen a man wearing black pants and a black shirt, walking on SH6 near the area before 10pm, or anyone who has captured dashcam footage from the incident or surrounding times.

“If you have any information that may assist Police in our investigation, please contact us online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or by calling 105.

“Please use the reference number 250304/8199. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.”

