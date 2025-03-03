Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Queenstown pedestrian hit and killed: Police investigating Kawarau Bridge, Gibbston incident

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Wellington Water Costs Triple for Ratepayers, Teachers Oppose Funding Cuts in Education and Govt GP Reforms.
  • Police are investigating after a man was found dead on State Highway 6 near Queenstown.
  • The man was hit and killed near the Kawarau Bridge Historic Reserve around 10pm.
  • Police are seeking witnesses.

Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a remote alpine roadside near Queenstown last night.

The man was hit and killed on State Highway 6.

Emergency services were called to the scene near the Kawarau Bridge Historic Reserve in Gibbston about 10pm.

Police are today trying to identify the man and work out what happened.

“Police would like to speak to anyone who might have witnessed the incident,” a spokesman said.

A man was hit by a car and killed on State Highway 6 last night. Photo / NZME
Emergency services were called to the Kawarau River Bridge directly opposite the AJ Hackett Bungy. Photo / NZME
“We’d also like to hear from anyone who may have seen a man wearing black pants and a black shirt, walking on SH6 near the area before 10pm, or anyone who has captured dashcam footage from the incident or surrounding times.

“If you have any information that may assist Police in our investigation, please contact us online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or by calling 105.

“Please use the reference number 250304/8199. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.”

