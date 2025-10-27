Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand

Queenstown operators upbeat with visitor numbers up 14% on last year

Ben Tomsett
Multimedia Journalist - Dunedin, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

International arrivals are nearing pre-Covid levels in New Zealand's adventure tourism capital of Queenstown. Photo / File

International arrivals are nearing pre-Covid levels in New Zealand's adventure tourism capital of Queenstown. Photo / File

Queenstown operators are heading into summer on a high, buoyed by strong international visitor numbers and renewed optimism across the industry.

The latest Stats NZ figures show Queenstown Airport recorded about 192,000 international visitor arrivals between January and August 2025, up 14% on the same period last year, and just

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save