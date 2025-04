A cyclist has died after an incident outside of Queenstown today. Photo / Supplied

A mountain bike rider has died after an incident near the South Island resort town of Queenstown today.

Emergency services were called to the popular Ben Lomond Track near Moke Lake Rd on the outskirts of Queenstown about 10.44am.

Police, fire and Hato Hone St John all attended the incident.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald it is believed the cyclist suffered a heart attack and died at the scene.