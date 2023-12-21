Danny King, 'piddler on the roof', on the roof of a grandstand at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

A Queenstown man dubbed the “piddler on the roof” by Australian media for his drunken antics during a rugby test match last year has had another tangle with the law.

Danny Thomas King, 33, trainer, was convicted of serious assault and sentenced to three months’ community detention in the Queenstown District Court last week.

The charge of assault with intent to injure, which carries a maximum sentence of three years’ prison, arose from an incident in the resort town on August 6.

King, a former rugby player-turned body builder, was also ordered to pay $1000 reparation to his male victim and is subject to 12 months’ supervision.

He gained international notoriety for climbing onto the roof of a grandstand at the Sydney Cricket Ground in July last year during a rugby test between the Wallabies and England.

Video footage showed him looking at his phone while relieving himself in front of 43,000 spectators.

He was found guilty of offensive behaviour, but no conviction was recorded and he was put on a conditional release order for 12 months.

He was also slapped with a life ban from Rugby Australia events.

King was living in Bondi at the time, but subsequently relocated to Jack’s Point, Queenstown.

In 2021, he told Mountain Scene he planned to go pro in the bodybuilding world and had given up the booze “for good” after going “a bit off the rails” during the Covid pandemic.