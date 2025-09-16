Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Queenstown Lakes District Council adopts plan for 9300 new homes by 2050

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Government investigation could see Eden Park operating freely for events and farmer confidence is on the rise.

A sweeping growth blueprint has been signed off that could see up to 9300 new homes built south of the Kawarau River, outside of Queenstown, by 2050.

The Te Tapuae Southern Corridor Structure Plan, approved by Queenstown Lakes District Council earlier this month, could foreseeably turn Hanley’s Farm and Jack’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save