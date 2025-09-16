The earmarked land is south of the Kawarau River, around Hanley’s Farm and Jack’s Point.

The Coneburn industrial area is currently under development at the foot of the Remarkables. Image / Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Glyn Lewers said adoption of the plan was a significant step to provide three waters infrastructure, more housing choices and access to shopping, businesses and community facilities, and to address safe transport options and increasing traffic movements in the area.

“Te Tapuae Southern Corridor could potentially support up to a total of 9300 houses by 2050 and it’s already growing rapidly. Population in the area increased by 260% in the last five years alone and that growth is expected to continue, whether we plan for it or not,” Lewers said.

“That’s why it’s so important we have a strategy in place to ensure this Priority Development Area grows well in years to come, making sure neighbourhoods are designed in the best possible way for our communities while protecting what makes this place special.”

The plan addresses the potential future development of approximately 9300 homes with a range of density options over 20-30 years, as well as the creation of three mixed-use commercial centres, new educational facilities (including a second primary and potential secondary school), and expanded social infrastructure (library, aquatic centre, sports fields, pocket parks and recreation areas).

It also targets new and upgraded three waters infrastructure, including staged wastewater and stormwater solutions and a new water intake and treatment system dedicated to the area.

The plan includes areas for several public facilities. Image / Queenstown Lakes District Council

Transport initiatives like enhanced public transport and active travel options to reduce reliance on private vehicles, encourage alternative travel modes, and manage growth-related congestion are included in the plan, as well as integration of Kāi Tahu and QEII Trust land values, emphasising biodiversity, mauri (life essence) and sustainable management.

Over 130 participants shared feedback on a draft Structure Plan for Te Tapuae Southern Corridor, 78% of which came from people living in the area.

“As a result, amendments were made to the Structure Plan adopted by council, which included adjustments to proposed zoning, local centre locations, protection of a highly valued landscape strip within Jack’s Point and additional provision for industrial land and transport infrastructure,” Lewers said.

Following adoption of the plan, planning is set to begin for changes to land use rules in the area to enable its implementation.

This will likely result in one or a mixture of variations and/or plan changes as part of the District Plan.

Any potential plan change or variation will be notified and include public consultation, where formal submissions will be held.