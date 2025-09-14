Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Queenstown hotel fined $22k over illegal heli-crayfish dining trips

RNZ
4 mins to read

Guests paid $650-7750 to watch a driver catch crayfish and then another $100 each for a cray meal.

Guests paid $650-7750 to watch a driver catch crayfish and then another $100 each for a cray meal.

By Katie Todd of RNZ

A Queenstown hotelier made a string of false claims after the business’s luxury “heli-crayfish experience” caught the attention of fisheries officers, documents show.

Rees Management Limited, which trades as The Rees Hotel, was fined $22,000 in July for illegally selling recreationally

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save