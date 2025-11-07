Now Collins, 36, is set to conquer the 21km course at the New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Queenstown Marathon event on November 15 with a $10,000 fundraising goal for the trust, which helps people with spinal cord impairments and their families.
Collins said a pivotal moment, and the motivation for doing this fundraiser came after a surgery to fuse her right ankle at a 90-degree angle after years of challenging joint displacement.
“It’s just absolutely improved everything so much,” Collins said.
“I mean, that got me out, you know, walking and stuff a lot, which I hadn’t done before because it was so painful.
“I mean, obviously, I still was, you know, active, and I was working in hospitality and stuff like that, but I wasn’t sort of, you know, doing any kind of walking.
“Just through that and then having kids as well spurred me on to start looking after my health.
“I just became really motivated to get out there and get walking.”
Last year, Collins walked the marathon’s 10km event as a test of her fitness and felt emotional crossing the finish line.
“I just love to walk everywhere now, like any opportunity I have, I just think it’s something that I’d never take for granted for sure,” she said.