Queenstown crash: Rescue of paragliders stuck in trees under way

Ben Leahy
By
Rescue operations are under way for tandem paragliders who crashed into trees near Queenstown on Christmas morning. Photo / James Allan

Rescue operations are under way for tandem paragliders who have reportedly crashed into trees near Queenstown.

The commercial paraglider reportedly hit trees in Fernhill on the outskirts of Queenstown earlier this morning.

“Police search and rescue personnel are responding to a report of a paraglider in need of assistance in the Fernhill area of Queenstown, reported around 10.20am,” police said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand referred media questions to police.

A “pilot and customer [are] trapped in the forest above Scott Pl. Two fire appliances and the Alpine Cliff Rescue Team are at the scene attempting a rescue”, a photographer at the scene told the Herald.

Rescuers have rushed to the site on Scott Pl in Fernhill. Photo / James Allan
