Queenstown construction blunder costs $100,000 to repair newly-paved street

Road works underway on Rees Street, in the Queenstown centre in 2022. Photo / James Allan

A grading mistake will cost $100,000 to repave a section of a Queenstown road that was completed only a year ago.

Buses scraping against a newly paved section of Duke St alerted the governing alliance to the issue.

This comes as Queenstown continues to undergo an extensive revamp of its main roads, a project that has beleaguered the resort town and is not expected to be completed until mid-2025.

The Kā Huanui a Tāhuna alliance comprised of the Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) as well as the New Zealand Transport Agency and businesses Downer, Fulton Hogan, WSP and Beca tasked to deliver a multimillion-dollar revamp of Queenstown’s central streets that began in 2021.

“Whilst this is regrettable, the Alliance is committed to putting it right,” said a QLDC spokesperson.

The existing stone pavers cover an approximate area of 20sq m where Duke St meets Shotover St and will need to be removed to facilitate the reconstruction.

Work on the area is expected to take up to three weeks - during this time, Duke St will be closed off to general traffic, while local businesses and residents have been advised to expect intermittent loud noise and vibration.

The cost associated with the reconstruction work is estimated at around $100,000.

“They will try to save the pavers for other uses, but these will be very difficult to separate intact from the bedding material. Notwithstanding that, the project team has sufficient replacement pavers stored and won’t need to buy any more,” said the spokesperson.

“The works are on schedule and progressing well. This work is to resolve the specific issue outlined above and hence there are no plans to replace pavers in other areas.”

In recent months, Queenstown business leaders have criticised the lack of access to the CBD, which has also seen car parks removed for road construction.

QLDC Mayor Glynn Lewers previously told the Herald there was “never a good time for disruptive roadworks”, but was confident that upon completion, access to the CBD would be enhanced.

“We went through this when we did the beautification and the upgrades of the CBD itself. There was a lot of angst and pressure borne on businesses during that time, but once it was complete, I’ve heard nothing but positive reviews,” he said.

Roadworks were still on track for completion about mid-2025, he said.

