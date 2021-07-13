Queenstown Balloon crash victim recovering in hospital

The balloon before it crashed. Photo / Sonja McCord

One person remains in Dunedin Hospital after last week's ill-fated hot-air balloon trip was hit with a wind gust while landing and crashed, near Queenstown.

There were 11 people on board the hot-air balloon when it crashed while attempting to land at a private airstrip in Morven Ferry Rd, near Arrowtown, on Friday morning.

Two people with serious injuries were airlifted to Dunedin Hospital, while others with lesser injuries were taken to Queenstown's Lakes District Hospital by ambulance.

Emergency services at the scene of hot-air balloon crash. Photo / Supplied

After four nights in hospital, one person was discharged yesterday and one remained in hospital in a stable condition last night, a Southern District Health Board spokeswoman said.

The patient was progressing favourably, she said.

Passengers on board the flight have described an unexpected gust of wind causing the balloon to freefall during the final 8m of its descent.

After the pilot and two passengers were thrown from the balloon due to the force of the initial impact, the remaining passengers in the balloon's basket were dragged about 300m through a paddock before coming to a stop.

Both the Civil Aviation Authority and the Transport Accident Investigation Commission have launched investigations into the incident.