“The matter will also be referred to the Coroner.”

Multiple police vehicles, including two detectives, attended the scene along with Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Hato Hone St John.

McDermott’s death has prompted an outpouring of grief from friends and family in New Zealand and Ireland, the Sunday World reported.

“I only met Dillon a few times in Galway back in the last of the college years but he was always a positive uplifting and considerate person,” one mourner wrote.

The Kent St address in Queenstown where Dillon McDermott is believed to have accidentally fallen to his death.

“He brought a lot of friendship and warmth to people I care about which is a strong testimony to the light he had. I’m very sorry to hear of his passing and will pray for him and his loved ones.”

Another shared: “Our condolences to you all on your heartbreak. A huge loss to everyone who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace and may memories of Dillon give you solace for evermore.

“Dillon was truly one of a kind and lit up every room he entered. He will be greatly missed. Rest easy my friend. R.I.P.”

McDermott’s death notice states that funeral details are yet to be confirmed, but the service is expected to take place once his body is repatriated to Ireland.

“Dillon is deeply missed by his loving family, including his parents Tom and Patricia, his beloved fiancée Elle Burton, his brothers Sean Rossa and Lairgnen, along with Lairgnen’s fiancée Ciara Elwood and his adored niece Laura,” the notice reads.

“He is also sadly missed by the Burton family, including Debbie, Phillip, Owen, and Jessica, by Dillon’s extended family aunts, uncles, cousins, and a community that has given Dillon a wonderful childhood as well as his faithful friends from all corners of the globe.”

