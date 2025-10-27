Tributes have been paid to a young “one of a kind” Irishman who died after a tragic accident in Queenstown.
Dillon McDermott, from Galway, died last Wednesday in the resort town.
Emergency services were called to a Kent St address about 7.30am after reports of a sudden death, href="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/police-on-scene-at-queenstown-address-after-sudden-death/OSTBGJOR2ZGNVINC5DWGXJVZWU/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/police-on-scene-at-queenstown-address-after-sudden-death/OSTBGJOR2ZGNVINC5DWGXJVZWU/">which police believe was the result of a balcony fall.
“At this stage, police believe the death is not suspicious,” police said in a statement to the Herald.
“He brought a lot of friendship and warmth to people I care about which is a strong testimony to the light he had. I’m very sorry to hear of his passing and will pray for him and his loved ones.”
Another shared: “Our condolences to you all on your heartbreak. A huge loss to everyone who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace and may memories of Dillon give you solace for evermore.
“Dillon was truly one of a kind and lit up every room he entered. He will be greatly missed. Rest easy my friend. R.I.P.”
McDermott’s death notice states that funeral details are yet to be confirmed, but the service is expected to take place once his body is repatriated to Ireland.
“Dillon is deeply missed by his loving family, including his parents Tom and Patricia, his beloved fiancée Elle Burton, his brothers Sean Rossa and Lairgnen, along with Lairgnen’s fiancée Ciara Elwood and his adored niece Laura,” the notice reads.
“He is also sadly missed by the Burton family, including Debbie, Phillip, Owen, and Jessica, by Dillon’s extended family aunts, uncles, cousins, and a community that has given Dillon a wonderful childhood as well as his faithful friends from all corners of the globe.”
