The Remarkables pictured behind Queenstown. Photo / Mark MItchell

Ski patrol dog teams flown in on helicopters have helped rescue two skiers after they were partially buried in an avalanche near Queenstown.

The two people were skiing/snowboarding in the Remarkables when they were hit by a 3-3.5 avalanche, police said.

Rescuers quickly mobilised, using three helicopters to fly in rescue teams just after 12.15pm.

Police Search and Rescue, Coronet Peak, Remarkables and Cadrona Ski Patrol teams together with three dogs set up an incident management team at the base of the Remarkables.

They then assisted in locating the two people at about 1800-2000m altitude to the southeast of the Sugar Bowl area, over the ridge into the Doolans catchment.

“The crown wall, the start point of the avalanche was about 2 meters deep and was about 200 meters long,” police said.

The avalanche risk is now moderate, ranked 2 out of 5 on a scale of 1-5, police said.

“Police would like to thank those involved in the search for their swift response that led to locating the pair safe and sound.”