“The alleged offender for the first incident has been arrested, but we would like to speak with the victim of the assault that happened on the footpath near the Cookie Time shop, the passerby, or any other witnesses.
“The victim is described to have a black beard, and was wearing a black puffer jacket, blue jeans, white shoes and black beanie.
“If that was you, please contact us so we can understand what happened and hold the person responsible to account.”
Those with information that may assist can contact police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “update report”, or call 105 using reference number: 250527/7943.
