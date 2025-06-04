Police want the victim of a late-night attack at a Queenstown taxi rank to come forward. Photo / George Heard

Police are seeking a man who was punched in a “seemingly unprovoked assault” at a Queenstown taxi rank.

The assault happened at a taxi rank near Searle Lane and Camp St about 2.40am on May 25 in central Queenstown.

A police spokesperson said the victim was looking at his phone and walking in the direction of the Cookie Time shop when he was punched by one of three men who had left a bar on Searle Lane.

A member of the public briefly spoke to the victim, handing back his beanie, which had fallen off during the assault.

Detective Lisa Watt said police discovered the incident while investigating an assault moments before in a Searle Lane bar.