Parents of neurodiverse children with sensory and disability issues were gutted after a Wellington mall decided to axe its sensory Santa sessions with no explanation.

But after listening to “feedback from various members of the Queensgate community” the mall has reversed its decision.

Queensgate Shopping Centre in Lower Hutt had been running sensory Santa slots for a number of years, which attracted families with children who struggle with long lines, loud music, bright lights, or suffer from conditions or disabilities that make large crowded malls impossible to navigate.

The sessions were previously available via a booking system and held from 8am before the malls opened where a space with limited lighting, no music, and no lines was provided for children to spend time with Santa.

However, this week parents of neurodiverse children stumbled across a message from the mall stating they would no longer be hosting these sessions.

In a message on Facebook, Queensgate wrote: “Unfortunately we will not be holding sessions for Sensory Santa this year.”

In a statement to the Herald, the mall later said: “For years, these sessions have been a heartfelt initiative to create a festive and inclusive atmosphere for families. Initially, due to a decrease in attendance last year, we made the decision not to run Sensory Santa this year. However, upon listening to the feedback from various members of the Queensgate community, we’re delighted to reinstate Sensory Santa this year. We’ll be providing details on our Facebook page later today.”

Members of the Lower Hutt community were saddened by Queensgate Shopping Centre's decision. Photo / Facebook

Annette Campbell-Orpin, who has a child with autism, told the Herald learning of the initial axing of the sensory Santa was a kick in the guts for parents who struggle to provide the same Christmas mall experiences that regular children get to take part in every year.

“The community just wants acceptance. Not having the sensory Santa sessions makes it feel like we don’t matter.

“I asked on Facebook whether they were doing the sensory sessions. I volunteer at Spectrum Playgroup for kids under 6 who are about to or have been diagnosed with autism, and I thought it would be a great piece of information to share with them. They responded telling me no but never explained why.

“Its discontinuation wasn’t well advertised so I’d hate for people with neurodiverse kids to show up and not be able to experience Santa.

“It gives a sense of normality. It means that our kids aren’t missing out on things that their neurotypical peers just get naturally. Even some autistic adults really love Santa and they get to go along too. And there’s not that judgment of ‘oh, you’re an adult’.”

Families with pets will be able to include their fur babies in Christmas photos with Santa, and those hoping for a moment with Santa in a sensory session have been given a reprieve. Photo / Queensgate Shopping Centre

Campbell-Orpin’s sentiments were shared throughout the Lower Hutt community, with a number of locals voicing their disappointment.

Mel Staples, whose 8-year-old son Harrison, who has autism, was a regular at the sensory Santa sittings over the past three years.

She explained she tried to take him to meet Santa without the sensory sittings but it was a “nightmare”.

“They struggle with waiting in line, they struggle with loud noises, they struggle with the chaos that’s going on around them,” she said.

In contrast, she called the sensory Santa sessions “amazing” and a happy experience for kids, describing the staff as brilliant, attentive and welcoming.

“Having that sensory Santa session before the mall opened was amazing. It was manageable. It was a calm environment, the staff were always patient and happy. They would take time to get to know your child and work around their needs. It made them feel wanted and works so much better.

“He got to show Santa his books one year and have a lovely chat. It made him feel important and valued and a part of Christmas the same way others can.”

Staples also said she was stunned when she found out the pet sessions were remaining despite the axing of the sensory Santa slots.

She told the Herald it made her feel that those with disabilities are less valued than animals.

“That doesn’t sit well with me. It seems like there is more value placed on pet sitting than on children’s needs which are being put to the sideline.”

Queensgate’s Santa arrives at the shopping centre on Saturday where the public will have an opportunity to meet the St Nicholas every day until Christmas Eve.

For those seeking an opportunity to involve your pets, there are session slots available by making a booking.