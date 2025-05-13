Police said they were “notified of the collision between a vehicle and pedestrian just after 1.30pm”.

A section of Queen St, northbound, between Mayoral Drive to Wakefield St has been closed, police said.

Hato Hone St John said they were notified of a motor vehicle incident on Queen St at 1.31pm.

They responded with one ambulance and said one patient is in a serious condition.

The patient was transported to Auckland City Hospital, St John said.

More to come

