Queen Street closed: Serious crash closes section of major Auckland street

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

  • A serious crash involving a pedestrian has closed part of Queen Street in central Auckland.
  • The pedestrian is in a serious condition and was taken to Auckland City Hospital.
  • Diversions are in place affecting all traffic, including bus services, with delays expected.

A serious crash involving a pedestrian has closed a section of Queen St in central Auckland this afternoon.

Auckland Transport Travel Alerts said on X that, “Queen St, between Wellesley St and Wakefield St, is now closed.”

People are advised to avoid this area and should expect delays.

Diversions are currently in place affecting all traffic, including bus services.

Police said they were “notified of the collision between a vehicle and pedestrian just after 1.30pm”.

A section of Queen St, northbound, between Mayoral Drive to Wakefield St has been closed, police said.

Hato Hone St John said they were notified of a motor vehicle incident on Queen St at 1.31pm.

They responded with one ambulance and said one patient is in a serious condition.

The patient was transported to Auckland City Hospital, St John said.

More to come

