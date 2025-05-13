- A serious crash involving a pedestrian has closed part of Queen Street in central Auckland.
A serious crash involving a pedestrian has closed a section of Queen St in central Auckland this afternoon.
Auckland Transport Travel Alerts said on X that, “Queen St, between Wellesley St and Wakefield St, is now closed.”
People are advised to avoid this area and should expect delays.
Diversions are currently in place affecting all traffic, including bus services.