Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Queen St apartment homicide: Who was Herbert Bradley, the pensioner stabbed and killed in his Auckland home?

By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read
Sergio Williams argued the killing of Herbert Bradley was self-defence and a tragic accident, but failed to help the pensioner as he lay dying. Video / NZ Police

This week Sergio Williams was found guilty of murder after plunging a knife into the neck of pensioner Herbert Bradley in his Auckland apartment. Now, archival court documents and press clippings along with previously unpublished trial evidence have shed new light on the life and death of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand