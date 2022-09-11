OPINION: "I think a public holiday in 2022 is little more than tokenistic and not necessarily the mark of respect the Government may think it is" .Photo / Brett Phibbs

I was talking to someone last night who is a staunch royalist.

Ever since news of the Queen's death came through on Friday morning, this person has been glued to the coverage. On radio, on TV. She's all over it.

In fact, this person is such a royalist that she very nearly jumped on a plane and flew to London when Princess Diana died 25 years ago.

And when this person did make it to London, I think she spent most of her time at the Tower of London taking it all in, going to Windsor….loved it all.

So when I asked this person last night what they thought about having a public holiday here in New Zealand to mark the Queen's death, I was surprised by the response.

She didn't think a holiday was justified. There was no in-depth reason for why she thought that. She just thought having a public holiday here would be over the top. And this is someone who was still a teenager when the Queen's reign began and has loved the Queen ever since.

But even she doesn't think a public holiday is justified here in New Zealand. And I totally agree.

The Australian Prime Minister beat us to it, announcing at the weekend that Australians will have a day off on September 22 for a National Day of Mourning.

In the UK, the day of the Queen's funeral has already been declared a public holiday, and other countries are doing the same. So it's not just Australia.

But just because other countries are doing it, doesn't mean we have to.

Sean Palmer from Monarchy New Zealand told Newstalk ZB this morning, now that Australia has declared a public holiday, New Zealand pretty much has no choice but to do the same.

But I don't think it's warranted and it's the last thing so many people in New Zealand need right now.

Business owners don't need to lose a day's business. People on casual contracts don't need a day off. School teachers and school kids don't need a day off after all the disruption there's been this year with Covid and influenza. People with surgery booked don't need a public holiday.

And I say this as someone who has huge respect and admiration for the late Queen. Also, as someone who thinks Charles is going to be a very good King.

And I think the chap from Monarchy New Zealand was spot-on when he said that the British Monarchy has shown its value since Friday and over the weekend, with the seamless leadership transition from Elizabeth II to Charles III.

As he said, it's been smooth, it's been functional, we were never without a head of state, there was no legal wrangling or court challenges, and no military intervention.

But a public holiday to commemorate the Queen will be just like any other day off for most people. Sure, there'll probably be services arranged up and down the country - which is brilliant for the people who want to go to a service. But these could just as easily be done on a weekend.

And as for the day itself, do you really need a whole day to pause and reflect on her majesty's 70 years on the throne? Or is it more likely that you'll be taking that load of garden waste to the dump, going on a bike ride, sneaking on a few extra days' leave to turn it into a long weekend, or scrolling through Facebook all day?

See what I mean? The world has changed. I'm sure there were public holidays when King George died in 1952. But I think a public holiday in 2022 is little more than tokenistic and not necessarily the mark of respect the Government may think it is.