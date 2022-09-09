Taupo District Mayor Joan Williamson (left) escorts Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to Taupo in 1990.

Queen Elizabeth II had a special affinity for Taupō, with Huka Lodge being one of her favourite places to stay during her trips to New Zealand.

Former Taupō Mayor Joan Williamson has met her three times, having sat with her during a service in 2002 at St Andrew's Anglican Church, dined with her at Huka Lodge and met her off the plane at Taupō Airport.

Once you got past the fact you were with the Queen, she was "just a very nice woman".

"She was just another mum and grandmother at the end of the day.

"She relaxed when you talked about your families and normal things that women talk about. The Duke was hard case. He had a great sense of humour and was a great support for her."

She said it didn't matter what people's views were about the monarchy, you had to have respect and admiration for the work that she did.

"She's certainly been a committed, selfless person who has served, not just the Commonwealth, but the world."

The flag was flying at half mast outside the Taupō District Council after news of the Queen's passing on Friday.

Taupō was a regular destination for the Queen during her trips here, having stayed at Huka Lodge on four separate occasions.

Taupō librarian Kevin Collins prepares the condolence book. Photo / Supplied

In a social media post, Huka Lodge Taupō said it was a privilege to be able to host Her Majesty the Queen on her visits to New Zealand.

"We are all deeply saddened by the news today of the Queen's passing. She has reigned with elegance and grace for over 70 years. Queen Elizabeth II leaves a transcendent legacy; may she rest in peace."

The Taupō District Council has a book of condolence available to sign at the Taupō Library.

Libraries in Turangi and Mangakino will have books of condolence available for signing from Monday.

Flowers can also be left at the libraries.