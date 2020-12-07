Puss on ute found in fruit: Purr-fect ending to ute-surfing adventure for Meeanee moggie

A Hawke's Bay cat who went missing after hitching a ride on top of a family ute has been found, proving the old adage that cats always land on their feet.

Two-year-old Mya was last seen leaving owner Bridget Brannigan's home in Meeanee, about 7km south of Napier, atop of a ute, driven by Brannigan's oblivious daughter last Monday.

A worried Brannigan had had no idea where Mya had disappeard to or why she had not returned home that night until she reviewed the family's security cameras.

She said the Burmese was no stranger to cars, often climbing into them, but never on.

Mya was spotted in recent days by a neighbour in an orchard a few hundred metres from the Brannigans.

The neighbour went out and sat in the orchard for quite some time until Mya got brave enough to come closer to her, Brannigan said.

Mya, who has likely used at least one of her nine lives, had escaped mostly unscathed.

"[There's] something going on with her rear leg but otherwise she dying to get out of lockdown."

Brannigan said she would be taking her to a vet to get it checked out.