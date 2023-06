Police are on the scene, where a person has been injured.

One person has been injured after a vehicle crashed into a power pole in Pukerua Bay on the Kāpiti Coast this morning.

Police were called to the scene along State Highway 59 about 10am.

Initial reports suggest one person is in a moderate condition.

The road was closed but has now been reopened. Motorists are still advised to expect delays while emergency services continue to work at the scene.