A person died in a single-vehicle crash near Pukenui, Northland, shortly after midday today.

Police were called to the crash on No 2 Arterial Rd at about 12.20pm.

“Sadly, one person died at the scene,” police said.

It comes after one person was killed in a two-vehicle collision in the South Island’s Lewis Pass yesterday afternoon.

The State Highway 7 crash was reported to police at 4.45pm.

Initial reports suggested at least one person was critically injured and police this morning confirmed one person died.

Investigations into the crashes are ongoing.

So far this year 145 people have died in road crashes, slightly down on 2022 but ahead of 2021 at the same point.

- Additional reporting, RNZ