Bright said the investigation team was still awaiting detailed findings from the pathologist.

“We believe there are people out in the community that have further information about those involved in Donnie’s death.

”I’m calling on those people to do the right thing and speak up to help hold those responsible to account.”

She said those with information could come forward knowing their information would be dealt with in confidence.

Any information can be provided to the information team anonymously via Crime Stoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, police can be contacted via the 105 phone service using the reference number 241230/6522.

A man was found dead at a home in Times Place, Pukekohe, in late December. Police are now treating the death as a homicide. Photo / Dean Purcell

Many family members posted on social media messages mourning the death of Houben at the time.

His son paid tribute to his father saying they were still coming to terms with the “sudden passing”.

“On behalf of the Houben/Hoeta family it’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved son, father, brother, Koro Donnie Jacobus Anthony Houben.

“As we are still coming to terms with our dad’s sudden passing, we will keep our whānau updated as we go,” the son said.

One woman described Houben as “the humblest man” and claimed he had been “taken out”.

“Such a sad way to be taken cuz now for the ones who done this come forward and put our whānau at ease not good at all,” one woman said on social media.