NZ Herald Afternoon Update | Government ramps up diagnostic tests and union for senior doctors and dentists gets ‘the ball rolling’.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Two people have been charged after an alleged unprovoked, vicious daylight assault outside a South Auckland supermarket.

Police said the victim was “incredibly lucky” because he only suffered minor injuries.

About 12.30pm on September 19, the victim and his family were in a Pukekohe supermarket carpark when two people approached him.

The area prevention manager for Counties Manukau South, Inspector Matt Hoyes, said the two alleged offenders then assaulted the man in an out-of-the-blue attack.

“These alleged offenders have viciously attacked this man in broad daylight, punching him and kicking him while he was on the ground.”