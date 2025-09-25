Hoyes said security intervened and halted the assault before police arrived.
“Our team has been working hard to identify and locate those responsible for this brazen assault, and this morning we executed two search warrants at properties in Pukekohe where two people were taken into custody,” he said.
“People have a right to be safe going about their business, without having to be subjected to needless violence.”
Two men, aged 22 and 20, will reappear in Manukau District Court on December 5, charged with aggravated robbery.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.