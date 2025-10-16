Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Public warned of emergency delays at noon when 2000 firefighters walk off job

Jaime Lyth
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Union says ongoing conditions and funding gaps are putting lives at risk.

The public is being warned of “serious delays” to emergency services as 2000 firefighters walk off the job at midday today, calling for urgent investment increases.

Firefighters will strike for an hour following stalled negotiations between Fire and Emergency NZ and the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union [NZPFU].

NZPFU national

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save