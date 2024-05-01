Shoppers call out supermarkets for overcharging underweight chicken and Londoners in shock after horrific sword attack in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

Nine jobs at the Ministry of Ethnic Communities are set to be cut in a move the Public Service Association has called “more dumb stuff” from the Government.

Final decisions were announced to staff on Tuesday, a statement from the union read.

The ministry was launched in 2021 after a recommendation of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the March 15 terrorist attack.

“The cuts forced upon this important and young ministry show a complete disregard for how the Royal Commission thought it should operate to heal the wounds of the Christchurch terrorist attacks,” PSA national secretary Duane Leo said.

The ministry is reportedly proposing to axe its presence in Hamilton, New Plymouth, Napier and Dunedin and “reduce the number of engagement and partnership specialists” who support local ethnic communities.

“The Royal Commission was an extraordinary opportunity to strengthen our bonds as a nation which is why it recommended setting up the ministry. Now barely three years after being established, its role is being weakened in haste.

“It’s just more dumb stuff from the Government’s reckless cost-cutting drive,” Leo said.

In the lead-up to last year’s election, Act campaigned on abolishing demographic ministries, including the Ministry of Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities.

“There is simply no evidence that the current structure which committed to talking to various communities at a local level across New Zealand was not working well,” Leo said.

“This is a huge step backwards.”

Leo added the ministry worked to connect ethnic groups with each other and with local and central government functions.

“Surely as we become a more diverse nation this ministry should be getting the funding it needs.

“But this Government’s priorities are clear. This rushed cost-cutting drive is all about finding money for tax cuts rather than choosing to invest in public services like supporting ethnic communities, and building a stronger, more united Aotearoa.”

Leo said feedback from staff was clear that “these changes, particularly the significant decreased resources for engagement, run directly counter to the report of the Royal Commission”.

Minister for Ethnic Communities Melissa Lee said she has personally met many of the ministry staff, they do a fantastic job for our ethnic communities.

Minister for Ethnic Communities Melissa Lee said her thoughts are with the ministry staff.

“I have personally met many of them. They do a fantastic job for our ethnic communities and I appreciate what they do.

“I understand that while having a small regional presence delivers some benefit, it is not seen as an effective use of resources given the breadth of issues and the scale of the communities the ministry serves,” Lee said.

“For example, ethnic communities have continued to grow and are increasingly concentrated in the three main centres, Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch. The new operating model includes provision for regular engagement at a regional level.”

Lee said it was important to remember that the Ministry was the Government’s chief adviser for ethnic communities, and as such, it was not a direct provider of services to communities.

“The ministry works closely with other government agencies who are tasked with those responsibilities. I understand this will continue in the new model.”

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.