Public opposition to supermarket prices following report findings

Supermarket customers the Herald spoke to say they're paying too much at the checkout. Photo / 123rf

The cost of our groceries has come under the spotlight following the release of the Commerce Commission's draft market study into supermarkets.

The watchdog's report said it would expect consumers to pay less for their groceries if the competition was better, with commission chair Anna Rawlings describing the market as a "duopoly" with a fringe of other smaller and increasingly diverse competitors.

People the Herald spoke to had mixed views on whether New Zealand needed a third supermarket chain, but collectively agreed they were paying too much money at the checkout.

Auckland woman Bryre Eason said while she could fill her trolley for $80 when her family of four lived in Australia, her grocery shop in New Zealand cost $200.

Bryre Eason of Auckland with daughters Paige and Ellie. Photo / Supplied

"No wonder people are struggling financially when you have to pay that much to feed your family."

Supermarkets needed to offer a better variety of products and she wanted to the German discount supermarket chain Aldi in New Zealand.

"We lived in Australia for five years and Aldi was a great shop."

Feilding woman Jo Chapman echoed calls for another supermarket chain - particularly Aldi - to be established in New Zealand.

Feilding's Jo Chapman travels fortnightly to Palmerston North to shop at Pak N Save, the cheapest supermarket in the area. Photo / Supplied

"I totally feel ripped off by supermarkets and feel very sorry for low-income families who can't afford a block of cheese."

Dunedin's Malcolm Campbell said he'd like to see supermarket prices reduced across the board, but especially for everyday items.

Dunedin man Malcolm Campbell wants to see the price of basic supermarket items lowered. Photo / Supplied

"Why is cheese and meat, produced in NZ, dearer here than the UK and Australia? I have friends in both countries. I can't tell you when I last had a lamb roast! "

He said more competition among supermarkets would be good and suggested a "community co-op" style approach where communities owned a supermarket and had more control over the prices.

Karen Potter said she the country's duopoly supermarkets broken up. Photo / Supplied

Auckland's Karen Potter said she'd like to see a third supermarket brand if it broke up the current duopoly but not if it meant the same prices across three different chains.

"I think we could absolutely be paying less."

Wellington's Jay Reynolds-Carey said New Zealand needed another supermarket chain.

Jay Reynolds-Carey said more competition was needed among New Zealand supermarkets. Photo / Supplied

"We need more competition. New Zealand had become so expensive, many families are struggling to provide the basics, or do I buy food or pay the power bill, for example? Normal everyday New Zealanders are struggling to eat and eat healthy. "

Ruth, from Levin, didn't think it would matter if there was a third supermarket chain in New Zealand as there was a lot of choices available outside of the main chains – such as markets and butchers.

Levin woman, Ruth, said there were choices available to consumers, but the main supermarket prices were too high. Photo / Supplied

However, she thought consumers were "absolutely" being ripped off by supermarket prices, especially the price tags on meat, fruit and vegetables.